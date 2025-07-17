Fundraising Update: Senator Mike Rounds just disclosed $413.1K of new fundraising

Senator Mike Rounds just disclosed $413.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 210th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 60.1% came from individual donors.

Rounds disclosed $196.6K of spending. This is the 274th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Rounds disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 117th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Mike Rounds Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mike Rounds is worth $8.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 103rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rounds has approximately $3.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Mike Rounds Stock Trading

We have data on up to $26.5M of trades from Senator Mike Rounds, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Mike Rounds Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mike Rounds:

S.2233: A bill to amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to modify requirements for a meat food product of cattle to bear a "Product of U.S.A." label, and for other purposes.

S.1636: Fence Line Fairness Act of 2025

S.1496: New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act of 2025

S.1495: NRCS Wetland Compliance and Appeals Reform Act

S.1494: Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program Enhancement Act of 2025

S.1493: Livestock Indemnity Program Improvement Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

