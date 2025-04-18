Fundraising Update: Senator Mike Rounds just disclosed $342.1K of new fundraising

Senator Mike Rounds just disclosed $342.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 191st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 48.0% came from individual donors.

Rounds disclosed $44.7K of spending. This is the 601st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Rounds disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 120th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Mike Rounds Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mike Rounds is worth $8.7M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 93rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rounds has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Mike Rounds Stock Trading

We have data on up to $26.5M of trades from Senator Mike Rounds, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Mike Rounds Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mike Rounds:

S.1496: A bill to amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Poultry Products Inspection Act to allow the interstate sale of State-inspected meat and poultry, and for other purposes.

S.1495: A bill to require reforms to programs of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and for other purposes.

S.1494: A bill to amend the Federal Agriculture Improvement and Reform Act of 1996 to make additional coverage under the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program available for crops and grasses used for grazing, and for other purposes.

S.1493: A bill to require the Secretary of Agriculture to provide regular updates to Livestock Indemnity Program payment rates to reflect market prices, and for other purposes.

S.1473: A bill to amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to establish a whistleblower incentive program and provide protections to whistleblowers.

S.1402: A bill to abolish the Department of Education, and for other purposes.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

