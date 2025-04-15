Fundraising Update: Senator Mike Lee just disclosed $506.4K of new fundraising

Senator Mike Lee just disclosed $506.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 6th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 90.7% came from individual donors.

Lee disclosed $451.8K of spending. This is the 4th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lee disclosed $963.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 30th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lee disclosed this information in a filing here.

Senator Mike Lee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mike Lee is worth $390.5K, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 346th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lee has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Lee's net worth can be tracked through public disclosures.

Senator Mike Lee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mike Lee:

S.1453: A bill to confirm the use of certain non-Federal land in Salt Lake City, Utah, for public purposes, and for other purposes.

S.1450: A bill to repeal the Open Meetings Clarification Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 enacted by the District of Columbia Council.

S.1348: A bill to amend the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 to prohibit an employer from recovering any health care premium paid by the employer for an employee if the employee fails to return to work due to the birth of a child, and for other purposes.

S.1340: A bill to establish penalties for violating section 104(f) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

S.1313: A bill to amend title 5, United States Code, to eliminate the use of official time by Federal employees.

S.1250: SHIELD U Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

