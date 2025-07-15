Fundraising Update: Senator Mike Crapo just disclosed $202.7K of new fundraising

Senator Mike Crapo just disclosed $202.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 31st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 42.3% came from individual donors.

Crapo disclosed $73.0K of spending. This is the 59th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Crapo disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 19th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here

Senator Mike Crapo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mike Crapo is worth $3.5M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 173rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crapo has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Mike Crapo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Senator Mike Crapo Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Senator Mike Crapo, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Senator Mike Crapo's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Senator Mike Crapo Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mike Crapo:

S.2019: TRAPS Act

S.1714: Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

S.1532: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the railroad track maintenance credit.

S.1150: Increased TSP Access Act of 2025

S.995: Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act of 2025

S.963: Space National Guard Establishment Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Mike Crapo on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

