Fundraising Update: Senator Mark R. Warner just disclosed $1.9M of new fundraising

Senator Mark R. Warner just disclosed $1.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 15th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 72.8% came from individual donors.

Warner disclosed $679.3K of spending. This is the 40th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Warner disclosed $7.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Mark R. Warner's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Mark R. Warner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mark R. Warner is worth $239.4M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 4th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warner has approximately $93.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Mark R. Warner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Senator Mark R. Warner Stock Trading

We have data on up to $97.9M of trades from Senator Mark R. Warner, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 19th, 2019 sale of up to $5M of $CHTR. The stock has fallen 1.51% since then.

of $CHTR. The stock has fallen 1.51% since then. A October 18th, 2017 sale of up to $5M of $XON. The stock has fallen 74.51% since then.

of $XON. The stock has fallen 74.51% since then. A November 6th, 2017 sale of up to $1M of $HALO. The stock has risen 260.26% since then.

of $HALO. The stock has risen 260.26% since then. A February 19th, 2019 sale of up to $1M of $ZAYO. The stock has risen 37.49% since then.

of $ZAYO. The stock has risen 37.49% since then. A August 8th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $ROAD. The stock has risen 135.59% since then.

You can track Senator Mark R. Warner's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Senator Mark R. Warner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mark R. Warner:

S.1176: Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act

S.1121: Performing Artist Tax Parity Act of 2025

S.1113: China Financial Threat Mitigation Act of 2025

S.1058: Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act

S.980: Alleviating Spaceport Traffic by Rewarding Operators Act of 2025

S.815: A bill to designate the outdoor amphitheater at the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Virginia, as the "Rick Boucher Amphitheater".

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

