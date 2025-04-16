Fundraising Update: Senator Mark Kelly just disclosed $3.9M of new fundraising

Senator Mark Kelly just disclosed $3.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 6th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Kelly disclosed $1.6M of spending. This is the 13th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Kelly disclosed $6.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 22nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Mark Kelly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mark Kelly is worth $20.7M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 44th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kelly has approximately $78.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Mark Kelly Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.0K of trades from Senator Mark Kelly, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Mark Kelly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mark Kelly:

S.953: Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Act of 2025

S.950: Save Our Forests Act of 2025

S.949: Protect our Parks Act of 2025

S.767: HIDTA Enhancement Act

S.700: A bill to require the Secretary of Agriculture to convey the Pleasant Valley Ranger District Administrative Site to Gila County, Arizona.

S.570: Water Infrastructure Subcontractor and Taxpayer Protection Act of 2025

