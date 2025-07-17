Fundraising Update: Senator Margaret Wood Hassan just disclosed $388.6K of new fundraising

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan just disclosed $388.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 224th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 80.3% came from individual donors.

Hassan disclosed $250.9K of spending. This is the 206th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hassan disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 256th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Margaret Wood Hassan is worth $5.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 132nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hassan has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Margaret Wood Hassan:

S.1975: Dark Web Interdiction Act of 2025

S.1971: Nutrition CARE Act of 2025

S.1602: Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act

S.1331: Quantum National Security Coordination and Competition Act of 2025

S.1302: Increasing Transparency in Generic Drug Applications Act

S.1204: Gold Star and Surviving Spouse Career Services Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

