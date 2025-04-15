Fundraising Update: Senator Lisa Murkowski just disclosed $168.9K of new fundraising

Senator Lisa Murkowski just disclosed $168.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 21st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 67.8% came from individual donors.

Murkowski disclosed $65.0K of spending. This is the 56th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Murkowski disclosed $726.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 38th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Lisa Murkowski Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Lisa Murkowski is worth $2.3M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 199th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murkowski has approximately $960.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Lisa Murkowski Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Lisa Murkowski:

S.1392: A bill to establish Ocean Innovation Clusters to strengthen the coastal communities and ocean economy of the United States through technological research and development, job training, and cross-sector partnerships, and for other purposes.

S.1391: A bill to amend the Federal Ocean Acidification Research And Monitoring Act of 2009 to require the Secretary of Commerce, acting through the Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to collaborate with State and local governments and Indian Tribes on vulnerability assessments related to ocean acidification, research planning, and similar activities, and for other purposes.

S.1353: A bill to extend the authority for modifications to the Second Division Memorial in the District of Columbia.

S.1292: A bill to permanently authorize the exemption of aliens working as fish processors from the numerical limitation on H-2B nonimmigrant visas.

S.1267: Deliver for Veterans Act of 2025

S.1052: A bill to amend the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act to reauthorize the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System, and for other purposes.

