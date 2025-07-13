Fundraising Update: Senator Katie Boyd Britt just disclosed $779.5K of new fundraising

Senator Katie Boyd Britt just disclosed $779.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This is the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 79.2% came from individual donors.

Britt disclosed $207.4K of spending. This is the 5th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Britt disclosed $5.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 4th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Katie Boyd Britt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Katie Boyd Britt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Katie Boyd Britt is worth $4.6M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 149th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Britt has approximately $1.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Katie Boyd Britt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Senator Katie Boyd Britt Stock Trading

We have data on up to $315.0K of trades from Senator Katie Boyd Britt, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 24th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $ONEW. The stock has fallen 42.97% since then.

You can track Senator Katie Boyd Britt's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Senator Katie Boyd Britt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Katie Boyd Britt:

S.1885: Stop the Scroll Act

S.1750: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

S.1667: Homeless Children and Youth Act of 2025

S.1630: MOMS Act

S.1544: Insurance Data Protection Act

S.1523: Water Research Optimization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Katie Boyd Britt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

