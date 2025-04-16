Fundraising Update: Senator Joni Ernst just disclosed $980.4K of new fundraising

Senator Joni Ernst just disclosed $980.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 31st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 68.9% came from individual donors.

Ernst disclosed $278.2K of spending. This is the 125th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ernst disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 68th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Joni Ernst's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Joni Ernst Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Joni Ernst is worth $395.5K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 343rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ernst has approximately $49.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Joni Ernst's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ernst.

Senator Joni Ernst Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Joni Ernst:

S.1490: A bill to establish and authorize funding for a Russia Sanctions Enforcement Fund to enforce United States sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation and its illegal ghost ship fleet to pay off the United States public debt and to codify the Export Enforcement Coordination Center.

S.1444: A bill to require an annual report of Federal employees and retirees with delinquent tax debt.

S.1436: A bill to prohibit the Internal Revenue Service from providing firearms and ammunition to its employees, and for other purposes.

S.1435: A bill to prohibit the use of taxpayer dollars to support animal experimentation in the laboratories of adversarial nations.

S.1434: A bill to track taxpayer dollars sent to adversarial countries and foreign entities of concern, and for other purposes.

S.1427: A bill to provide that persons having seriously delinquent tax debts shall be ineligible for employment by the Internal Revenue Service.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

