Fundraising Update: Senator Jon Ossoff just disclosed $9.1M of new fundraising

Senator Jon Ossoff just disclosed $9.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Ossoff disclosed $5.7M of spending. This is the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ossoff disclosed $15.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 5th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Jon Ossoff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jon Ossoff is worth $3.2M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 186th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ossoff has approximately $28.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Jon Ossoff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jon Ossoff:

S.2102: Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., National Historic Site Act

S.1879: Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act

S.1550: Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act of 2025

S.1419: Youth Sports Facilities Act of 2024

S.1322: Family Notification of Death, Injury, or Illness in Custody Act of 2025

S.1131: Ocmulgee Mounds National Park and Preserve Establishment Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

