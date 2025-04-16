Fundraising Update: Senator Jon Ossoff just disclosed $10.3M of new fundraising

Senator Jon Ossoff just disclosed $10.3M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 97.2% came from individual donors.

Ossoff disclosed $5.1M of spending. This is the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ossoff disclosed $11.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 10th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Jon Ossoff's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Jon Ossoff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jon Ossoff is worth $3.2M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 178th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ossoff has approximately $25.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Jon Ossoff's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ossoff.

Senator Jon Ossoff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jon Ossoff:

S.1419: A bill to amend the Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965 with respect to the eligibility of youth sports facilities for certain grants, and for other purposes.

S.1322: A bill to establish Federal policies and procedures to notify the next of kin or other emergency contact upon the death, or serious illness or serious injury, of an individual in Federal custody, to provide model policies for States, units of local government, and Indian Tribes to implement and enforce similar policies and procedures, and for other purposes.

S.1131: Ocmulgee Mounds National Park and Preserve Establishment Act

S.1049: Preventing Child Trafficking Act of 2025

S.784: Rural Veterans Transportation to Care Act

S.687: BCRA of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.