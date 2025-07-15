Fundraising Update: Senator Jon Husted just disclosed $959.8K of new fundraising

Senator Jon Husted just disclosed $959.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 64.7% came from individual donors.

Husted disclosed $302.4K of spending. This is the 14th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Husted disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 20th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Jon Husted Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.0K of trades from Senator Jon Husted, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Jon Husted Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jon Husted:

S.2241: A bill to direct the Secretary of Labor to train certain employees of Department of Labor how to effectively detect and assist law enforcement in preventing human trafficking during the course of their official duties, and for other purposes.

S.2117: Preventing Deep Fake Scams Act

S.2082: Nuclear REFUEL Act of 2025

S.1950: Susan Muffley Act of 2025

S.1110: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Streamline the Code of Federal Regulations Act of 2025

