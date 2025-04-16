Fundraising Update: Senator John W. Hickenlooper just disclosed $955.3K of new fundraising

Senator John W. Hickenlooper just disclosed $955.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 33rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Hickenlooper disclosed $266.5K of spending. This is the 137th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hickenlooper disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 103rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator John W. Hickenlooper's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John W. Hickenlooper is worth $25.3M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 32nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hickenlooper has approximately $17.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator John W. Hickenlooper's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hickenlooper.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Stock Trading

We have data on up to $17.0M of trades from Senator John W. Hickenlooper, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 8th, 2023 sale of up to $1M of $FWONK. The stock has risen 14.23% since then.

of $FWONK. The stock has risen 14.23% since then. A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $NVDA. The stock has risen 334.43% since then.

of $NVDA. The stock has risen 334.43% since then. A May 10th, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $QRTEA. The stock has fallen 97.44% since then.

of $QRTEA. The stock has fallen 97.44% since then. A October 27th, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $FB. The stock has fallen 37.02% since then.

of $FB. The stock has fallen 37.02% since then. A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 17.11% since then.

You can track Senator John W. Hickenlooper's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hickenlooper.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John W. Hickenlooper:

S.1437: A bill to require the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to establish a program to identify, evaluate, acquire, and disseminate commercial Earth remote sensing data and imagery in order to satisfy the scientific, operational, and educational requirements of the Administration, and for other purposes.

S.1341: A bill to amend the Colorado Wilderness Act of 1993 to add certain land to the Sarvis Creek Wilderness, and for other purposes.

S.906: Peer to Peer Mental Health Support Act

S.636: Public Safety Employer-Employee Cooperation Act

S.598: Unearth Innovation Act

S.596: Critical Materials Future Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.