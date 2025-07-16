Fundraising Update: Senator John W. Hickenlooper just disclosed $1.4M of new fundraising

Senator John W. Hickenlooper just disclosed $1.4M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 19th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 84.0% came from individual donors.

Hickenlooper disclosed $1.0M of spending. This is the 19th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hickenlooper disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 93rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John W. Hickenlooper is worth $26.4M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 37th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hickenlooper has approximately $18.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Stock Trading

We have data on up to $20.3M of trades from Senator John W. Hickenlooper, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 8th, 2023 sale of up to $1M of $FWONK. The stock has risen 44.48% since then.

of $FWONK. The stock has risen 44.48% since then. A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $NVDA. The stock has risen 558.77% since then.

of $NVDA. The stock has risen 558.77% since then. A December 5th, 2022 sale of up to $500K of $LSXMK. The stock has fallen 47.37% since then.

of $LSXMK. The stock has fallen 47.37% since then. A May 9th, 2025 sale of up to $500K of $LBRDK. The stock has fallen 5.88% since then.

of $LBRDK. The stock has fallen 5.88% since then. A October 27th, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $FB. The stock has fallen 87.06% since then.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John W. Hickenlooper:

S.2167: Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2025

S.2049: NTIA Policy and Cybersecurity Coordination Act

S.1917: Investing in All of America Act of 2025

S.1898: ORBITS Act of 2025

S.1838: DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2025

S.1437: ASCEND Act

