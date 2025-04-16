Fundraising Update: Senator John Kennedy just disclosed $948.0K of new fundraising

Senator John Kennedy just disclosed $948.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 34th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Kennedy disclosed $1.3M of spending. This is the 16th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Kennedy disclosed $15.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 5th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator John Kennedy's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator John Kennedy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John Kennedy is worth $15.9M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 60th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kennedy has approximately $5.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator John Kennedy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kennedy.

Senator John Kennedy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $30.0K of trades from Senator John Kennedy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 11th, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $MTUM. The stock has risen 84.06% since then.

You can track Senator John Kennedy's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kennedy.

Senator John Kennedy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John Kennedy:

S.1454: A bill to amend the Animal Welfare Act to provide for greater protection of roosters, and for other purposes.

S.1401: A bill to amend title 18, United States Code, to provide a certification process for the issuance of nondisclosure requirements accompanying certain administrative subpoenas, to provide for judicial review of such nondisclosure requirements, and for other purposes.

S.1153: No Dollars for Dictators Act of 2025

S.1117: Quality Loss Adjustment Improvement for Farmers Act

S.1089: Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act

S.1001: Crucial Communism Teaching Act

