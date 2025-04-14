Fundraising Update: Senator John Barrasso just disclosed $89.3K of new fundraising

Senator John Barrasso just disclosed $89.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 7th, 2025. This is the 14th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 47.9% came from individual donors.

Barrasso disclosed $215.9K of spending. This is the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Barrasso disclosed $7.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator John Barrasso Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John Barrasso is worth $10.6M, as of April 14th, 2025. This is the 79th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barrasso has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator John Barrasso Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Senator John Barrasso, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator John Barrasso Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John Barrasso:

S.1460: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to extend incentive payments for participation in eligible alternative payment models under the Medicare program.

S.1130: Mining Schools Act of 2025

S.1083: Land Manager Housing and Workforce Improvement Act of 2025

S.1082: Safeguarding Medicaid Act

S.796: Book Minimum Tax Repeal Act

S.681: Wyoming Public Lands Initiative Act of 2025

