Fundraising Update: Senator Jeanne Shaheen just disclosed $156.0K of new fundraising

Senator Jeanne Shaheen just disclosed $156.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 371st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 65.0% came from individual donors.

Shaheen disclosed $197.6K of spending. This is the 197th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Shaheen disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 184th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Jeanne Shaheen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jeanne Shaheen is worth $7.4M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 101st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Shaheen has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Jeanne Shaheen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Shaheen.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $315.0K of trades from Senator Jeanne Shaheen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Senator Jeanne Shaheen's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Shaheen.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jeanne Shaheen:

S.1397: A bill to require the Secretary of State to establish a quantum cooperation program to enhance international cooperation in quantum information science.

S.1365: A bill to prohibit the awarding of contracts and grants to companies beneficially owned by special Government employees, and for other purposes.

S.1324: A bill to amend the Safe Drinking Water Act to modify eligibility for the State response to contaminants program, and for other purposes.

S.1194: Manufactured Housing Tenant’s Bill of Rights Act of 2025

S.1093: Coordinated Support for Rural Small Businesses Act

S.1088: World War II Women's Memorial Location Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.