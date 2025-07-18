Fundraising Update: Senator Jacky Rosen just disclosed $198.8K of new fundraising

Senator Jacky Rosen just disclosed $198.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 437th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 87.4% came from individual donors.

Rosen disclosed $290.2K of spending. This is the 169th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Rosen disclosed $923.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 318th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Jacky Rosen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jacky Rosen is worth $15.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 69th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rosen has approximately $4.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Jacky Rosen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $495.0K of trades from Senator Jacky Rosen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $APC. The stock has risen 16.88% since then.

Senator Jacky Rosen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jacky Rosen:

S.2306: A bill to amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to create a new national program to support mid-career workers in reentering the STEM workforce, by providing funding to small- and medium-sized STEM businesses so the businesses can offer paid internships or other returnships that lead to positions above entry level.

S.2220: A bill to expand presumptions of exposure by members of the Armed Forces to toxic substances, and for other purposes.

S.2218: A bill to provide a combat status identifier equivalent for remotely piloted aircraft crew who conduct combat operations.

S.1936: Improving Access to Transfusion Care for Hospice Patients Act of 2025

S.1935: Expanding Access to Palliative Care Act

S.1851: Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2025

