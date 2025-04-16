Fundraising Update: Senator Elizabeth Warren just disclosed $1.3M of new fundraising

Senator Elizabeth Warren just disclosed $1.3M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 19th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Warren disclosed $822.5K of spending. This is the 30th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Warren disclosed $3.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 48th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Warren disclosed this in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025.

Senator Elizabeth Warren Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Elizabeth Warren is worth $6.7M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 109th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warren has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Warren has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Elizabeth Warren Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren:

S.1491: A bill to amend title 18, United States Code, to modify the definition of special Government employee, and for other purposes.

S.1489: A bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to provide for public health research and investment into understanding and eliminating structural racism and police violence.

S.934: American Housing and Economic Mobility Act of 2025

S.608: IRS MATH Act of 2025

S.589: SAD Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

