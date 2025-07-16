Fundraising Update: Senator Dan Sullivan just disclosed $924.6K of new fundraising

Senator Dan Sullivan just disclosed $924.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 38th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 69.7% came from individual donors.

Sullivan disclosed $292.2K of spending. This is the 138th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Sullivan disclosed $3.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 55th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Dan Sullivan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Dan Sullivan is worth $9.6M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 94th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sullivan has approximately $3.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Dan Sullivan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.5M of trades from Senator Dan Sullivan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 16th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $RPM. The stock has risen 42.96% since then.

of $RPM. The stock has risen 42.96% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 56.21% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 56.21% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $GOOG. The stock has risen 42.85% since then.

of $GOOG. The stock has risen 42.85% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 18.39% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 18.39% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $ACN. The stock has fallen 10.22% since then.

Senator Dan Sullivan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Dan Sullivan:

S.2229: A bill to require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint a coin in recognition of the Foreign Service of the United States and its contribution to United States diplomacy.

S.2213: A bill to improve counseling and access to information relating to foster care for military families.

S.2142: GOLDEN DOME Act of 2025

S.1766: Protect Our Heroes Act of 2025

S.1755: Hong Kong Judicial Sanctions Act

S.1738: Securing Academia from Foreign Entanglements Act

