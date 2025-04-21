Fundraising Update: Senator Dan Sullivan just disclosed $581.4K of new fundraising

Senator Dan Sullivan just disclosed $581.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 97th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 41.3% came from individual donors.

Sullivan disclosed $93.9K of spending. This is the 435th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Sullivan disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 83rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Dan Sullivan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Dan Sullivan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Dan Sullivan is worth $9.3M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 85th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sullivan has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Dan Sullivan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sullivan.

Senator Dan Sullivan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.5M of trades from Senator Dan Sullivan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 27th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $RPM. The stock has risen 56.1% since then.

of $RPM. The stock has risen 56.1% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 14.05% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 14.05% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $TJX. The stock has risen 43.23% since then.

of $TJX. The stock has risen 43.23% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $ACN. The stock has fallen 8.6% since then.

of $ACN. The stock has fallen 8.6% since then. A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 11.14% since then.

You can track Senator Dan Sullivan's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sullivan.

Senator Dan Sullivan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Dan Sullivan:

S.1468: A bill to amend the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to provide that Alexander Creek, Incorporated, is recognized as a Village Corporation under that Act, and for other purposes.

S.1035: A bill to prohibit certain exports of natural gas produced or refined in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.991: A bill to amend the Small Business Act to eliminate certain requirements relating to the award of construction subcontracts within the county or State of performance.

S.990: Freedom to Haul Act of 2025

S.876: Pay Our Military Act of 2025

S.831: REP VA Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Dan Sullivan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sullivan.

