Fundraising Update: Senator Cynthia M. Lummis just disclosed $344.6K of new fundraising

Senator Cynthia M. Lummis just disclosed $344.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 9th, 2025. This is the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 47.2% came from individual donors.

Lummis disclosed $122.5K of spending. This is the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lummis disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 7th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Cynthia M. Lummis's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Cynthia M. Lummis Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Cynthia M. Lummis is worth $14.9M, as of July 11th, 2025. This is the 70th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lummis has approximately $9.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Cynthia M. Lummis's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lummis.

Senator Cynthia M. Lummis Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.1M of trades from Senator Cynthia M. Lummis, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 3rd, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $J. The stock has fallen 0.65% since then.

You can track Senator Cynthia M. Lummis's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lummis.

Senator Cynthia M. Lummis Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Cynthia M. Lummis:

S.2207: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to reform the treatment of digital assets.

S.2187: A bill to rescind amounts appropriated for grants that are not accepted by a State or local government and use the amounts for deficit reduction.

S.2081: RISE Act of 2025

S.1894: SPEED Act

S.1798: Autonomous Vehicle Acceleration Act of 2025

S.1672: Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Cynthia M. Lummis on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lummis.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.