Fundraising Update: Senator Cory A. Booker just disclosed $8.1M of new fundraising

Senator Cory A. Booker just disclosed $8.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 98.5% came from individual donors.

Booker disclosed $2.5M of spending. This is the 5th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Booker disclosed $19.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Cory A. Booker Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Cory A. Booker is worth $915.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 302nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Booker has approximately $195.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Cory A. Booker Stock Trading

We have data on up to $385.0K of trades from Senator Cory A. Booker, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Cory A. Booker Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Cory A. Booker:

S.2203: A bill to authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to build safer, thriving communities, and save lives, by investing in effective community-based violence reduction initiatives, and for other purposes.

S.2190: Fair Calculations in Civil Damages Act of 2025

S.2186: Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act

S.2018: A bill to modify certain limitations and exclusions regarding defense articles and requirements regarding security assistance and sales with respect to the Republic of Cyprus.

S.1910: Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act of 2025

S.1873: MARSHALS Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

