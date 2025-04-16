Fundraising Update: Senator Cory A. Booker just disclosed $1.0M of new fundraising

Senator Cory A. Booker just disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 26th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 80.6% came from individual donors.

Booker disclosed $438.5K of spending. This is the 64th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Booker disclosed $12.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 9th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Cory A. Booker's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Cory A. Booker Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Cory A. Booker is worth $879.7K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 287th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Booker has approximately $159.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Cory A. Booker's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Senator Cory A. Booker Stock Trading

We have data on up to $385.0K of trades from Senator Cory A. Booker, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Senator Cory A. Booker's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Senator Cory A. Booker Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Cory A. Booker:

S.1486: A bill to amend the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to permanently prohibit the conduct of offshore drilling on the outer Continental Shelf in the Mid-Atlantic, South Atlantic, North Atlantic, and Straits of Florida planning areas.

S.1411: A bill to establish competitive Federal grants that will empower community colleges and minority-serving institutions to become incubators for infant and toddler child care talent, training, and access on their campuses and in their communities, and for other purposes.

S.1338: A bill to reduce exclusionary discipline practices in schools, and for other purposes.

S.1172: Honor Farmer Contracts Act of 2025

S.1102: Quality Defense Act of 2025

S.894: Do No Harm Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

