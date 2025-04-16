Fundraising Update: Senator Christopher Murphy just disclosed $8.0M of new fundraising

Senator Christopher Murphy just disclosed $8.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 4th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Murphy disclosed $4.0M of spending. This is the 4th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Murphy disclosed $9.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 11th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Christopher Murphy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Christopher Murphy is worth $1.3M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 247th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murphy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Christopher Murphy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Christopher Murphy:

S.1201: Strengthening Immigration Procedures Act of 2025

S.595: Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act of 2025

S.543: Fair Play for Women Act

S.328: Stop Sports Blackouts Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

