Fundraising Update: Senator Bill Hagerty just disclosed $853.6K of new fundraising

Senator Bill Hagerty just disclosed $853.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 40th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 68.7% came from individual donors.

Hagerty disclosed $334.2K of spending. This is the 90th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hagerty disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 88th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Bill Hagerty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Hagerty is worth $54.3M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 20th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hagerty has approximately $13.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Bill Hagerty Stock Trading

We have data on up to $53.8M of trades from Senator Bill Hagerty, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 8th, 2021 sale of up to $5M of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 51.63% since then.

of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 51.63% since then. A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $RNR. The stock has risen 42.19% since then.

of $RNR. The stock has risen 42.19% since then. A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $PNFP. The stock has fallen 1.67% since then.

of $PNFP. The stock has fallen 1.67% since then. A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $RHP. The stock has fallen 4.66% since then.

of $RHP. The stock has fallen 4.66% since then. A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $NS. The stock has risen 45.91% since then.

Senator Bill Hagerty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty:

S.1375: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to reinstate the exception for de minimis payments by third party settlement organizations with respect to returns relating to payments made in settlement of payment card and third party network transactions, as in effect prior to the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act, and for other purposes.

S.1283: A bill to modernize Federal firearms laws to account for advancements in technology and less-than-lethal weapons, and for other purposes.

S.985: PROTECT USA Act of 2025

S.919: GENIUS Act of 2025

S.522: Credit Union Board Modernization Act

S.497: FENCE Act

