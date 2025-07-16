Fundraising Update: Senator Bill Hagerty just disclosed $1.2M of new fundraising

Senator Bill Hagerty just disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 23rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 73.9% came from individual donors.

Hagerty disclosed $501.8K of spending. This is the 69th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hagerty disclosed $3.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 64th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Bill Hagerty's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Bill Hagerty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Hagerty is worth $56.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 20th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hagerty has approximately $15.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Bill Hagerty's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Senator Bill Hagerty Stock Trading

We have data on up to $53.8M of trades from Senator Bill Hagerty, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 8th, 2021 sale of up to $5M of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 27.84% since then.

of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 27.84% since then. A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $RNR. The stock has risen 42.6% since then.

of $RNR. The stock has risen 42.6% since then. A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $PNFP. The stock has risen 19.88% since then.

of $PNFP. The stock has risen 19.88% since then. A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $RHP. The stock has risen 14.47% since then.

of $RHP. The stock has risen 14.47% since then. A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $CCEP. The stock has risen 68.57% since then.

You can track Senator Bill Hagerty's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Senator Bill Hagerty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty:

S.2205: Equal Representation Act

S.2060: No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act

S.1715: Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act

S.1582: GENIUS Act

S.1522: District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act

S.1375: SNOOP Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.