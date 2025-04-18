Fundraising Update: Senator Bill Cassidy just disclosed $783.0K of new fundraising

Senator Bill Cassidy just disclosed $783.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 55th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 53.2% came from individual donors.

Cassidy disclosed $143.3K of spending. This is the 304th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Cassidy disclosed $7.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 22nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Bill Cassidy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Cassidy is worth $447.5K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 338th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cassidy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Bill Cassidy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.5M of trades from Senator Bill Cassidy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $CMI. The stock has risen 156.33% since then.

of $CMI. The stock has risen 156.33% since then. A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $TM. The stock has risen 65.9% since then.

of $TM. The stock has risen 65.9% since then. A January 31st, 2018 sale of up to $15K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 370.6% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 370.6% since then. A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $15K of $F. The stock has fallen 28.67% since then.

of $F. The stock has fallen 28.67% since then. A March 29th, 2017 purchase of up to $15K of $TGT. The stock has risen 68.83% since then.

Senator Bill Cassidy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Cassidy:

S.1459: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to improve the historic rehabilitation tax credit, and for other purposes.

S.1425: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the exception for de minimis payments by third party settlement organizations.

S.1406: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to improve the payment method for oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, to increase beneficiary access to oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, and for other purposes.

S.1355: A bill to prescribe judicial review requirements for certain projects, and for other purposes.

S.1325: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to impose a fee on certain products imported into the United States based on the pollution intensity associated with the production of such products, and for other purposes.

S.1291: A bill to identify and evaluate the compliance of foreign free trade zones with international standards, and for other purposes.

