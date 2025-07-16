Fundraising Update: Senator Bill Cassidy just disclosed $1.1M of new fundraising

Senator Bill Cassidy just disclosed $1.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 27th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 61.9% came from individual donors.

Cassidy disclosed $387.2K of spending. This is the 97th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Cassidy disclosed $8.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 16th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Bill Cassidy's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Bill Cassidy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Cassidy is worth $447.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 356th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cassidy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Bill Cassidy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cassidy.

Senator Bill Cassidy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.5M of trades from Senator Bill Cassidy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $CMI. The stock has risen 210.92% since then.

of $CMI. The stock has risen 210.92% since then. A March 31st, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $TM. The stock has risen 59.14% since then.

of $TM. The stock has risen 59.14% since then. A April 23rd, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $PG. The stock has risen 109.44% since then.

of $PG. The stock has risen 109.44% since then. A August 19th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 140.21% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 140.21% since then. A March 31st, 2016 purchase of up to $15K of $ABT. The stock has risen 213.58% since then.

You can track Senator Bill Cassidy's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cassidy.

Senator Bill Cassidy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Cassidy:

S.2217: A bill to amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 regarding pension plans for independent workers, and for other purposes.

S.2210: A bill to ensure that the provision of portable benefits to an individual is not considered in determining whether such individual is an employee of a person, and for other purposes.

S.2121: SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.2120: Older Americans Act Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.2083: Pay Our Correctional Officers Fairly Act

S.2011: Telemental Health Care Access Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Bill Cassidy on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cassidy.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.