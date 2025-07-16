Fundraising Update: Senator Bernie Sanders just disclosed $4.4M of new fundraising

Senator Bernie Sanders just disclosed $4.4M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 4th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Sanders disclosed $3.5M of spending. This is the 4th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Sanders disclosed $20.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Bernie Sanders's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Bernie Sanders Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bernie Sanders is worth $955.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 297th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sanders has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Bernie Sanders's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sanders.

Senator Bernie Sanders Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders:

S.2087: No War Against Iran Act

S.2068: End Prescription Drug Ads Now Act

S.1832: College for All Act of 2025

S.1818: Prescription Drug Price Relief Act of 2025

S.1730: Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, and Reliability Act of 2025

S.1506: Medicare for All Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sanders.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.