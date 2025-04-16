Fundraising Update: Senator Bernard Sanders just disclosed $11.4M of new fundraising

Senator Bernard Sanders just disclosed $11.4M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Sanders disclosed $3.2M of spending. This is the 6th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Sanders disclosed $19.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 2nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Bernard Sanders Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bernard Sanders is worth $955.0K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 280th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sanders has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Bernard Sanders Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bernard Sanders:

S.1332: A bill to provide for increases in the Federal minimum wage, and for other purposes.

S.939: Medicare Dental, Hearing, and Vision Expansion Act of 2025

S.852: Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2025

S.770: Social Security Expansion Act

S.381: 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act

