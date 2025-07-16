Fundraising Update: Senator Ben Ray Lujan just disclosed $806.3K of new fundraising

Senator Ben Ray Lujan just disclosed $806.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 50th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 74.2% came from individual donors.

Lujan disclosed $473.7K of spending. This is the 75th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lujan disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 97th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ben Ray Lujan:

S.2225: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to add physical therapists to the list of providers allowed to utilize locum tenens arrangements under Medicare.

S.2182: Community Solar Consumer Choice Act of 2025

S.2076: HCBS Relief Act of 2025

S.1905: SNAP Administrator Retention Act of 2025

S.1769: Farmer to Farmer Education Act of 2025

S.1633: TEST AI Act of 2025

