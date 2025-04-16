Fundraising Update: Senator Ben Ray Lujan just disclosed $748.3K of new fundraising

Senator Ben Ray Lujan just disclosed $748.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 54th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 66.3% came from individual donors.

Lujan disclosed $179.0K of spending. This is the 215th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Lujan disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 112th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ben Ray Lujan:

S.1412: A bill to provide for the withdrawal and protection of certain Federal land in the State of New Mexico, and for other purposes.

S.1379: A bill to ensure consumers have access to data relating to their motor vehicles, critical repair information, and tools, and to provide them choices for the maintenance, service, and repair of their motor vehicles, and for other purposes.

S.1363: A bill to provide for greater cooperation and coordination between the Federal Government and the governing bodies and community users of land grant-mercedes in New Mexico relating to historical or traditional uses of certain land grant-mercedes on Federal public land, and for other purposes.

S.1310: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to end the tax subsidy for employer efforts to influence their workers' exercise of their rights around labor organizations and engaging in collective actions.

S.1196: Special Government Employees Transparency Act of 2025

S.1025: FCC Legal Enforcement Act

