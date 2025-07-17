Fundraising Update: Senator Angela Alsobrooks just disclosed $233.9K of new fundraising

Senator Angela Alsobrooks just disclosed $233.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 368th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 58.3% came from individual donors.

Alsobrooks disclosed $258.0K of spending. This is the 196th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Alsobrooks disclosed $107.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 769th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Angela Alsobrooks:

S.2084: Medicare and Medicaid Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefit Act of 2025

S.1075: MERIT Act

S.959: Tariff Transparency Act of 2025

