Fundraising Update: Senator Amy Klobuchar just disclosed $482.6K of new fundraising

Senator Amy Klobuchar just disclosed $482.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 164th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 88.4% came from individual donors.

Klobuchar disclosed $513.7K of spending. This is the 83rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Klobuchar disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 169th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Amy Klobuchar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Amy Klobuchar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Amy Klobuchar is worth $2.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 217th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Klobuchar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Amy Klobuchar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Senator Amy Klobuchar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar:

S.2291: A bill to require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that flexible fuel vehicles may use certain gram per mile carbon dioxide values for purposes of determining fleet average carbon dioxide standards for certain vehicles.

S.2196: Strengthening Protections for Domestic Violence and Stalking Survivors Act of 2025

S.2144: A bill to improve the safety and security of Members of Congress, immediate family members of Members of Congress, and congressional staff.

S.2124: Election Worker Protection Act of 2025

S.2119: Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act

S.2074: Servicemembers’ Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Amy Klobuchar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Klobuchar.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.