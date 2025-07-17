Fundraising Update: Senator Alex Padilla just disclosed $376.7K of new fundraising

Senator Alex Padilla just disclosed $376.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 231st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 92.8% came from individual donors.

Padilla disclosed $107.6K of spending. This is the 475th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Padilla disclosed $6.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 29th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Alex Padilla Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Alex Padilla is worth $287.6K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 387th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Padilla has approximately $29.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Alex Padilla Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Alex Padilla:

S.2265: A bill to require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, California, and the 2034 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

S.2261: A bill to amend the Clean Air Act to provide for the establishment of standards to limit the carbon intensity of the fuel used by certain vessels, and for other purposes.

S.2260: A bill to provide for the water quality restoration of the Tijuana River and the New River, and for other purposes.

S.2212: A bill to amend section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to require all immigration enforcement officers to display visible identification during public-facing immigration enforcement actions and to promote transparency and accountability.

S.2192: Clean Hands Firearm Procurement Act

S.2158: Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act

