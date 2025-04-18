Fundraising Update: Senator Adam B. Schiff just disclosed $735.9K of new fundraising

Senator Adam B. Schiff just disclosed $735.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 59th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.9% came from individual donors.

Schiff disclosed $606.7K of spending. This is the 50th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Schiff disclosed $7.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 23rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here

Senator Adam B. Schiff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Adam B. Schiff is worth $1.8M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 216th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schiff has approximately $658.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Adam B. Schiff's net worth on Quiver Quantitative

Senator Adam B. Schiff Stock Trading

We have data on up to $65.0K of trades from Senator Adam B. Schiff, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 13th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $ABBV. The stock has risen 36.74% since then.

You can track Senator Adam B. Schiff's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

