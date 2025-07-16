Fundraising Update: Senator Adam B. Schiff just disclosed $1.2M of new fundraising

Senator Adam B. Schiff just disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 24th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 98.8% came from individual donors.

Schiff disclosed $1.3M of spending. This is the 18th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Schiff disclosed $7.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 25th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Adam B. Schiff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Adam B. Schiff is worth $1.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 230th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schiff has approximately $763.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Adam B. Schiff Stock Trading

We have data on up to $65.0K of trades from Senator Adam B. Schiff, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 13th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $ABBV. The stock has risen 50.62% since then.

Senator Adam B. Schiff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Adam B. Schiff:

S.2219: A bill to amend the Inspector General Act of 1978 to establish an Office of Inspector General in the Executive Office of the President, and for other purposes.

S.2189: Equal Access to Reproductive Care Act

S.2188: ATF DATA Act

S.2143: Curbing Officials' Income and Nondisclosure (COIN) Act

S.2088: Firearm Destruction Licensure Act of 2025

S.1870: Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.