Fundraising Update: Representative Young Kim just disclosed $1.3M of new fundraising

Representative Young Kim just disclosed $1.3M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 21st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 75.2% came from individual donors.

Kim disclosed $650.4K of spending. This is the 47th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Kim disclosed $3.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 54th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Young Kim Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Young Kim is worth $3.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 170th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kim has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Young Kim Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Young Kim:

H.R.4407: To amend the Public Health Service Act to support and stabilize the existing nursing workforce, establish programs to increase the number of nurses, and for other purposes.

H.R.4233: ARMOR Act

H.R.4038: Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act of 2025

H.R.3351: Improving Access to Small Business Information Act

H.R.3350: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 East 1st Street in Tustin, California, as the "Ursula Ellen Kennedy Post Office Building".

H.R.3292: REPORT Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete.

