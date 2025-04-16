Fundraising Update: Representative Young Kim just disclosed $1.1M of new fundraising

Representative Young Kim just disclosed $1.1M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 25th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 64.2% came from individual donors.

Kim disclosed $442.8K of spending. This is the 63rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Kim disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 85th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Young Kim Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Young Kim is worth $3.7M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 158th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kim has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Young Kim Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Young Kim:

H.R.2911: To amend the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grant program to promote career awareness in accounting as part of a well-rounded STEM educational experience.

H.R.2809: To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to prohibit institutions of higher education participating in Federal student assistance programs from giving preferential treatment in the admissions process to legacy students or donors.

H.R.2635: Uyghur Policy Act of 2025

H.R.2370: Taiwan Travel and Tourism Coordination Act

H.R.2201: Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act

H.R.1615: Strengthening Exports Against China Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

