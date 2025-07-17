Fundraising Update: Representative Yassamin Ansari just disclosed $265.3K of new fundraising

Representative Yassamin Ansari just disclosed $265.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 326th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 73.7% came from individual donors.

Ansari disclosed $120.9K of spending. This is the 442nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ansari disclosed $359.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 540th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Yassamin Ansari's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Yassamin Ansari Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Yassamin Ansari:

H.R.3704: Coordinated Federal Response to Extreme Heat Act of 2025

H.R.3703: Excess Urban Heat Mitigation Act of 2025

H.R.3702: Extreme Heat Economic Study Act of 2025

H.R.3504: Artemis Act of 2025

H.R.3326: Persian Gulf Act

H.R.3133: HAVEN Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Yassamin Ansari on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ansari.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.