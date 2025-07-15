Fundraising Update: Representative Virginia Foxx just disclosed $304.8K of new fundraising

Representative Virginia Foxx just disclosed $304.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 19th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 69.9% came from individual donors.

Foxx disclosed $254.5K of spending. This is the 17th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Foxx disclosed $3.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 16th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Virginia Foxx Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Virginia Foxx is worth $5.3M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 140th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Foxx has approximately $914.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Virginia Foxx Stock Trading

We have data on up to $40.0M of trades from Representative Virginia Foxx, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 12th, 2022 sale of up to $250K of $GSK. The stock has fallen 26.08% since then.

of $GSK. The stock has fallen 26.08% since then. A August 31st, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $SO. The stock has risen 77.62% since then.

of $SO. The stock has risen 77.62% since then. A January 20th, 2022 sale of up to $250K of $OLP. The stock has fallen 20.62% since then.

of $OLP. The stock has fallen 20.62% since then. A March 23rd, 2022 sale of up to $250K of $PM. The stock has risen 98.08% since then.

of $PM. The stock has risen 98.08% since then. A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $BP. The stock has risen 19.02% since then.

Representative Virginia Foxx Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Virginia Foxx:

H.R.1465: Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act

H.R.650: Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act

H.R.580: Unfunded Mandates Accountability and Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.503: Qualified Immunity Act of 2025

H.R.343: Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act

H.R.245: Grant Integrity and Border Security Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

