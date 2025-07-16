Fundraising Update: Representative Tom Emmer just disclosed $827.5K of new fundraising

Representative Tom Emmer just disclosed $827.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 47th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 48.3% came from individual donors.

Emmer disclosed $721.7K of spending. This is the 38th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Emmer disclosed $3.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 58th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Tom Emmer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Tom Emmer:

H.R.4398: To direct a physician or nurse practitioner employed by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to certify the death of a veteran not later than 48 hours after such physician or nurse practitioner learns of such death, and for other purposes.

H.R.3533: Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act

H.R.3234: To amend the Federal Deposit Insurance Act to modify the amount of reciprocal deposits of an insured depository institution that are not considered to be funds obtained by or through a deposit broker, and for other purposes.

H.R.2365: Securities Clarity Act of 2025

H.R.2184: Firearm Due Process Protection Act

H.R.2183: CFPB Dual Mandate and Economic Analysis Act

