Fundraising Update: Representative Tom Emmer just disclosed $631.9K of new fundraising

Representative Tom Emmer just disclosed $631.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 76th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 25.8% came from individual donors.

Emmer disclosed $1.1M of spending. This is the 21st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Emmer disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 84th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Tom Emmer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Tom Emmer:

H.R.2365: Securities Clarity Act of 2025

H.R.2184: Firearm Due Process Protection Act

H.R.2183: CFPB Dual Mandate and Economic Analysis Act

H.R.1919: Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

