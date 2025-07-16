Fundraising Update: Representative Tom Cole just disclosed $862.7K of new fundraising

Representative Tom Cole just disclosed $862.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 44th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 62.0% came from individual donors.

Cole disclosed $425.7K of spending. This is the 88th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Cole disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 106th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Tom Cole Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Tom Cole is worth $6.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 120th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cole has approximately $955.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Tom Cole Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Tom Cole:

H.R.2827: To provide for the equitable settlement of certain Indian land disputes regarding land in Illinois, and for other purposes.

H.R.1968: Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025

H.R.723: Protect American Election Administration Act of 2025

