Fundraising Update: Representative Tom Barrett just disclosed $654.3K of new fundraising

Representative Tom Barrett just disclosed $654.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 104th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 75.6% came from individual donors.

Barrett disclosed $354.4K of spending. This is the 131st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Barrett disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 205th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Tom Barrett's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Tom Barrett Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Tom Barrett is worth $420.7K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 361st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barrett has approximately $54.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Tom Barrett's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barrett.

Representative Tom Barrett Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Tom Barrett:

H.R.3833: Veterans’ Caregiver Appeals Modernization Act of 2025

H.R.3619: Patriots Over Politics Act

H.R.3483: FRAUD Act of 2025

H.R.3482: Veterans Community Care Scheduling Improvement Act

H.R.3481: Delivering Digitally to Our Veterans Act of 2025

H.R.3088: Veterans Hearing Health Expansion Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Tom Barrett on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barrett.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.