Fundraising Update: Representative Timothy M. Kennedy just disclosed $369.0K of new fundraising

Representative Timothy M. Kennedy just disclosed $369.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 235th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 63.2% came from individual donors.

Kennedy disclosed $174.1K of spending. This is the 312th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Kennedy disclosed $681.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 385th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Timothy M. Kennedy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Timothy M. Kennedy is worth $231.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 394th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kennedy has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Timothy M. Kennedy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Timothy M. Kennedy:

H.R.4037: Occupational Therapy Mental Health Parity Act.

H.R.3975: Tax Fairness for Disaster Victims Act

H.R.3398: Aaron Salter, Jr., Responsible Body Armor Possession Act

H.R.3106: Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act of 2025

H.R.2938: To direct the United States Postal Service to designate a single, unique ZIP Code for Wheatfield, New York.

H.R.2856: Great Lakes and National Weather Service Funding Protection Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

