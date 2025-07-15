Fundraising Update: Representative Thomas Massie just disclosed $584.3K of new fundraising

Representative Thomas Massie just disclosed $584.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 8th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 97.1% came from individual donors.

Massie disclosed $95.7K of spending. This is the 48th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Massie disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 28th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Thomas Massie Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Thomas Massie is worth $3.1M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 189th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Massie has approximately $27.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Thomas Massie Stock Trading

We have data on up to $50.0K of trades from Representative Thomas Massie, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 14th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $TSLA. The stock has risen 213.39% since then.

Representative Thomas Massie Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Thomas Massie:

H.R.3795: Gold Reserve Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.2356: Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act

H.R.2267: NICS Data Reporting Act

H.R.1846: Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act

H.R.1643: SAFER Voter Act

H.R.1233: To prohibit the obligation or expenditure of Federal funds for disinformation research grants, and for other purposes.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

