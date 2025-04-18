Fundraising Update: Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez just disclosed $186.5K of new fundraising

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez just disclosed $186.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 327th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 95.4% came from individual donors.

Leger Fernandez disclosed $135.3K of spending. This is the 324th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Leger Fernandez disclosed $459.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 417th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez is worth $1.8M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 210th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Leger Fernandez has approximately $316.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez Stock Trading

We have data on up to $50.0K of trades from Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 20th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $GBDC. The stock has fallen 3.29% since then.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez:

H.R.2861: To provide for the withdrawal and protection of certain Federal land in the State of New Mexico, and for other purposes.

H.R.2785: To provide for greater cooperation and coordination between the Federal Government and the governing bodies and community users of land grant-mercedes in New Mexico relating to historical or traditional uses of certain land grant-mercedes on Federal public land, and for other purposes.

H.R.2727: Pecos Watershed Protection Act

H.R.2639: Telehealth Access for Tribal Communities Act of 2025

H.R.2638: Women in Agriculture Act

H.R.2135: Caza Ranches LLC and Department of Homeland Security Land Exchange Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

